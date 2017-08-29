Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly And MobCraft Create Foxtoberfest Beer

Milwaukee’s MobCraft and Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly have teamed up to create Foxtoberfest, a craft beer to be released in September.

In the spring of this year, MobCraft and Fox Bros. realized the similarity between the MobCraft crowdsourced model and the Fox Bros. People’s Choice Brat Contest. The two partnered to create a craft beer contest. In March, Fox Bros. invited customers to submit beer ideas and put the vote up to customers to decide which beer to brew. Hundreds of votes were cast and Foxtoberfest, submitted by Mike Kendall of Richfield, won.

Foxtoberfest is a traditional Oktoberfest-style lager featuring an amber color with a sweet, malty backbone and mild hop profile. Long fermentation and rich malts make the lager smooth.

“We are excited to release our first traditional Oktoberfest-style beer with Fox Bros. and our local community,” said MobCraft Owner and Founder Henry Schwartz. “Foxtoberfest is smooth, balanced and perfect right around harvest time.”

Fox Bros. President Pat Fox added, “This has been a fun process with MobCraft and we are looking forward to having Foxtoberfest available exclusively at Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly.”

Foxtoberfest will be available for purchase in four-packs of 16-oz. cans starting Sept. 1 at all Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly stores and the MobCraft taproom in Milwaukee.

Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly is an employee-owned and -operated franchised grocery chain. Pat and Bob Fox established the chain in Hartland, Wisconsin, in 1988. The grocer also makes and distributes award-winning Fox Bros. brats for its stores. Fox Bros. Piggly Wiggly operates stores in Hartland, Hartford, Hubertus, Jackson, Saukville, Slinger and Oconomowoc.

MobCraft Beer is a crowdsourced brewery out of Milwaukee. Each month, people submit and vote on beer ideas. At the end of the month, the beer with the most pre-orders wins and is brewed.