GasBuddy Unveils National Gasoline Savings Program

GasBuddy, a smartphone app connecting nearly 70 million drivers, has debuted Pay with GasBuddy, a new payment service that provides U.S. drivers with a discount off of “virtually every gallon of gas they will ever purchase,” according to the company. The free-to-join card program gives drivers 15 cents per gallon off a first purchase and at least five cents off every subsequent fuel purchase. There are more than 200 million drivers in the U.S., spending more than $315 billion on gasoline each year. Using Pay with GasBuddy, these U.S. consumers can collectively save $7.2 billion on the approximately 143.4 billion gallons of gas they will pump in 2017.

“Today, GasBuddy breaks new ground as a media company building its own proprietary, secure, federated payments network for the more than $315 billion spent on retail gasoline,” said Walt Doyle, the CEO of GasBuddy. “The sheer scale and focus of our installed base of nearly 70 million drivers, combined with the value and convenience we’re delivering to the consumer, should make Pay with GasBuddy a very popular choice for U.S. motorists. Consumers have many options in their wallet, but only Pay with GasBuddy has been truly architected with the perfect pit stop in mind.”

Pay with GasBuddy is the first commercial product delivered from the strategic partnership announced earlier this summer with WEX, a provider of corporate payment solutions. For the last year, GasBuddy also has been assembling management, technology, engineering and operations talent from the likes of PayPal, Cumberland Farms SmartPay and Heartland Payment Systems as it “built out a world-class team to commercialize secure consumer payments technology for the $315 billion retail gasoline market,” the company says.

Consumers can sign up for Pay with GasBuddy for free and with no credit application. GasBuddy says the program offers savings of up to $340 per year. To enroll, consumers can visit pay.GasBuddy.com, or download the free GasBuddy smartphone app and click on the wallet icon. They sign up by connecting a valid checking account to Pay with GasBuddy. Accounts are securely connected in about a minute. Consumers will receive a card in the mail and can activate it by setting up a unique Driver ID in the GasBuddy app. To use the card, program participants swipe their card at the gas pump as they would any other plastic form of payment.

GasBuddy is a source for real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the U.S., Canada and Australia. According to the company, its B2B Retailer Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), known as GasBuddy Business Pages, provides fuel marketers and retailers their best opportunity to maintain their station information, manage their brand, and promote to their target consumer audience.