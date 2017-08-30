‘Colonel Of Corn’ Completes Second Tour To Promote Amaize Sweet Corn

George Crookham, the “Colonel of Corn,” for the second year completed a tour where he traveled to the West Coast to educate consumers about Amaize Sweet Corn. He appeared on Good Day Sacramento, where he was interviewed by “Produce Guy” Michael Marks standing in a cornfield. Crookham also attended numerous retail stores and distributed samples and interacted with consumers by educating them on this rare white corn variety.

“The Colonel of Corn Tour has been a very successful event,” said Crookham. “Not only do I get to educate consumers on my journey in discovering Amaize Sweet Corn, they also get a chance to try the best sweet corn ever for themselves! We were very pleased with the support of the retailers as well, which helped make the event even more successful!”

Crookham, CEO, and Bruce Hobdey, president, of Caldwell, Idaho-based Crookham Co. discovered Amaize in 1989. According to the pair, they began working on perfecting the taste and texture of Amaize after experiencing “the signature pop and crunch that differentiates this variety from the textures of other corns that tend to get mushy when cooked.” Crookham and Hobdey perfected the variety using traditional breeding methods, and after 23 years, they introduced Amaize to the public in 2011.

Amaize has entered its seventh season of market availability, and the variety sees increased demand and significant retail growth, according to the company. Consumers responded strongly to Amaize last season, and participating retailers saw category growth with this sweet corn variety. A marketing program supports Amaize, including point of sale materials, public relations, blogger partnerships and a social media strategy.

Amaize Sweet Corn will be available for a limited time now through September. Crookham will make several more appearances throughout the U.S. during the Amaize Tour.