Bridor Launches Clean Label Program For More Than 200 Items

Bridor, a Vineland, New Jersey-based manufacturer of European-style croissants, pastries, savory bistro items and breads serving the U.S. foodservice and retail markets, recently launched its Clean Label Program, which bans the use of more than 150 ingredients.

These ingredients include artificial colors and flavors, preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached flour, high fructose corn syrup and hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated fats.

This initiative comes in response to growing consumer demand for products that are free of preservatives, additives and other undesired ingredients.

Bridor’s research and development specialists worked in collaboration with professionals from the company’s Quality Assurance department and select industry suppliers to create an exacting program based on best food industry practices. The Clean Label line encompasses more than 200 products, and that figure could rise to 300 by the end of 2017.

“For over 30 years Bridor has used the highest quality ingredients in our bread and pastry products to deliver premium taste and value,” said Olivier Morel, Bridor’s SVP of sales and marketing. “The launch of the Clean Label program emphasizes our mission of exceeding industry expectations while meeting consumer trends and customer demand.”

Bridor plans to have as many existing products as possible converted to its Clean Label portfolio. All new product offerings will comply with the Clean Label program whenever feasible.