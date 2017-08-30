H-E-B Continues To Reopen Stores After Harvey

H-E-B is keeping Southeast Texas residents and employees updated on store openings as Tropical Storm Harvey moves out of the state.

Houston Region stores that are open and operating with regular business hours include H-E-B locations in Brenham, Bryan (1 and 3), Carthage, College Station (1 and 2), Crockett, Livingston and Lufkin. H-E-B’s Houston Retail Support Center also is reopening today.

Several Houston-area stores remain closed today, including:

Beaumont #5 Plus!

Beaumont 6

Braeswood/Chimney Rock

Groves

Joe V’s #2 Wallisville

Kingwood Market

Lumberton

Memorial/Dairy Ashford

Mid County

Orange

Port Arthur

Richmond

West Columbia

H-E-B is accepting donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey here.

Other Houston-area stores are open today 9 a.m.-3 p.m., including these locations:

Alabama/Dunlavy/Montrose

Aliana

Alvin

Angleton

Atascocita

Bay City

Bay Colony

Bearcreek

Beechnut

Bellaire

Blackhawk

Buffalo Speedway

Bunker Hill

Central Market Houston

Champion Forest

Clear Lake

Clear Lake 2

Cleveland

Columbus

Conroe

Conroe 2

Cypress Market

Deer Park 2

El Campo

Fairfield (290/Mason)

Friendswood

Fry Road

Fry Road/Tuckerton

Grand Parkway plus

Grant Market

Gulfgate

Huntsville (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Joe V’s #1 Veterans Memorial

Joe ‘s #3

Joe V’s #4

Joe V’s #5 Baytown

Joe V’s #6 W Bellfort

Joe V’s #7 Fuqua/Beltway 8

Joe V’s #8 Aldine Westfield

Jones/West

Kempwood

Lake Colony

Lake Jackson

League City

Magnolia

Mason

Mi Tienda 1

Mi Tienda 2

OST/Scott

Pasadena 3

Pearland 2

Pearland Plus!

Pin Oak

Riley Fuzzel

Riverpark

San Felipe

Santa Fe

Sienna Market

Spring Cypress

Stuebner Louetta

Sugar Land

Summerwood

TC Jester

Texas City

Tomball

Vintage Market

Westheimer/Kirkwood

Wharton

Woodlands #1/Sawdust

Woodlands 2/Market

Woodlands 3/Indian Springs

Woodlands 4

Woodlands 5

The Huntsville H-E-B opened at 8 a.m. and will remain open until 10 p.m.

In the Gulf Coast region, H-E-B reports that all of its stores—including locations in Port Lavaca, Ingleside, Refugio and Aransas Pass—have reopened except for Rockport.