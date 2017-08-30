H-E-B Continues To Reopen Stores After Harvey

H-E-B is keeping Southeast Texas residents and employees updated on store openings as Tropical Storm Harvey moves out of the state.
Houston Region stores that are open and operating with regular business hours include H-E-B locations in Brenham, Bryan (1 and 3), Carthage, College Station (1 and 2), Crockett, Livingston and Lufkin. H-E-B’s Houston Retail Support Center also is reopening today.
Several Houston-area stores remain closed today, including:
Beaumont #5 Plus!
Beaumont 6
Braeswood/Chimney Rock
Joe V’s #2 Wallisville
Kingwood Market
Lumberton
Memorial/Dairy Ashford
Mid County
Orange
Port Arthur
Richmond
West Columbia
H-E-B is accepting donations to help victims of Hurricane Harvey here.
Other Houston-area stores are open today 9 a.m.-3 p.m., including these locations:
Alabama/Dunlavy/Montrose
Aliana
Alvin
Angleton
Atascocita
Bay City
Bay Colony
Bearcreek
Beechnut
Bellaire
Blackhawk
Buffalo Speedway
Bunker Hill
Central Market Houston
Champion Forest
Clear Lake
Clear Lake 2
Cleveland
Columbus
Conroe
Conroe 2
Cypress Market
Deer Park 2
El Campo
Fairfield (290/Mason)
Friendswood
Fry Road
Fry Road/Tuckerton
Grand Parkway plus
Grant Market
Gulfgate
Huntsville (8 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Joe V’s #1 Veterans Memorial
Joe ‘s #3
Joe V’s #4
Joe V’s #5 Baytown
Joe V’s #6 W Bellfort
Joe V’s #7 Fuqua/Beltway 8
Joe V’s #8 Aldine Westfield
Jones/West
Kempwood
Lake Colony
Lake Jackson
League City
Magnolia
Mason
Mi Tienda 1
Mi Tienda 2
OST/Scott
Pasadena 3
Pearland 2
Pearland Plus!
Pin Oak
Riley Fuzzel
Riverpark
San Felipe
Santa Fe
Sienna Market
Spring Cypress
Stuebner Louetta
Sugar Land
Summerwood
TC Jester
Texas City
Tomball
Vintage Market
Westheimer/Kirkwood
Wharton
Woodlands #1/Sawdust
Woodlands 2/Market
Woodlands 3/Indian Springs
Woodlands 4
Woodlands 5
In the Gulf Coast region, H-E-B reports that all of its stores—including locations in Port Lavaca, Ingleside, Refugio and Aransas Pass—have reopened except for Rockport.