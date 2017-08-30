Hartford Baking Co. Celebrates 7th Anniversary With Second Location

Hartford Baking Co., which is celebrating its seventh anniversary this year, celebrated the grand opening of its second Connecticut location at 965 Farmington Avenue in West Hartford Center on Aug. 31.

Hartford Baking was founded in 2010 with four baristas and one baker and a mission to provide the best breads, pastries and coffee to its customers. The company started as a family business; Scott Kluger was a financial analyst, while his mother, Virginia, was an avid home pastry baker. The first location also is in West Hartford, at 625A New Park Avenue.

Kluger says he wants the name Hartford to be associated with quality. To achieve this, as many ingredients as possible are sourced as locally as possible. The bakery works with Connecticut fruit, dairy and egg companies.

The company also supplies many wholesale accounts with a variety of artisanal breads as well as pastries, cakes, cookies and sandwiches.

According to its website, Hartford Baking’s goals are to be Local, Fresh and Made from Scratch.

Local: “As a bakery in CT, we believe in starting with great ingredients and taking the time to perfect our products. From our breads to our coffee, everything we produce is hand-crafted with patience and attention to detail. Every morning, our bakers and pastry chefs mix and bake everything from scratch to make sure you’re getting the freshest product possible.”

Fresh: “Why get frozen bread from some factory out of state? We want to reintroduce people to the freshness of locally-made products here in the Hartford area. Working with local farms, we aim to source as many of our ingredients from the surrounding area as possible. Fresh = Local.”

Made From Scratch: “In an industry obsessed with convenience and speed, we decided to go in the other direction. Instead of thaw-and-serve muffins or par-baked breads, we make all our baked goods from scratch right before we sell them. It’s not as easy and it costs us more, but that’s the only way we’d ever do it. That’s our dedication to quality!”