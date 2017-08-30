Puratos Group Opens Bakery-Chocolate Innovation Center In Bay State

Puratos Group, which offers a range of bakery, patisserie and chocolate products worldwide, is opening its new Puratos Boston and Innovation Center on Thursday, Sept. 7, in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Puratos invested $1.5 million to create a state-of-the-art 5,300-s.f. facility designed to bring the company’s management, sales, customer service and technical teams focusing on New England closer to its customers.

The centerpiece of this expansion is the Innovation Center, which provides Puratos’ commercial and artisan customers with access to the latest industry equipment, expertise and training, as well as in-depth research into international trends.

“Helping our customers be even more successful with their businesses is behind our continuing expansion here in the United States,” said Daniel Malcorps, Puratos Group CEO. “With this new Innovation Center, we want to inspire our customers with better ideas based on consumer expectations, and support them in the development of their products and help them solve technical challenges,” he said.

Puratos Innovation Centers support a global team of more than 463 technical advisors who work with customers large and small in the bakery, patisserie and chocolate-making sectors, including artisans and industrial manufacturers, quick-service restaurants and large supermarkets.

Puratos Boston is the company’s 82nd facility worldwide. Earlier in 2017, Puratos relocated its Innovation Center in Miami, and in 2018 will open an Innovation Center in New York as part of the company’s continuing expansion. The company is headquartered in Belgium.