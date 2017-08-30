Big Y, CVS Begin Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund Drives

Big Y World Class Markets in Springfield, Massachusetts, is partnering with the American Red Cross to raise donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. In addition, CVS Health and its foundation are planning to commit $200,000 and supplies toward the relief effort.

Starting Friday, Sept. 1, and continuing through Saturday, Sept. 16, Big Y customers and employees will have the opportunity to donate to American Red Cross disaster relief at all Big Y locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Donation containers will be available at all Big Y registers.

To help people affected by Hurricane Harvey, the Red Cross has launched a massive relief response that includes sheltering the thousands of residents seeking refuge with that number expected to grow drastically in the days ahead. Hundreds of dedicated volunteers and employees including over 40 from Connecticut alone are battling impassable roads and dangerous conditions to help people forced from their homes, with more workers headed to the area every day.

The Red Cross has enough shelter supplies on hand in Texas to support more than 34,000 people. In addition, tractor-trailer loads of ready-to-eat meals, comfort kits and kitchen and cleaning supplies are on the ground, and about 200 emergency response vehicles—more than half of its fleet—have been mobilized.

CVS Health and the CVS Health Foundation’s $200,000 commitment will consist of cash and in-kind product donations to organizations helping with relief efforts. The foundation has donated $50,000 each to the Greater Houston Community Foundation and the American Red Cross, as well as $25,000 to Salvation Army, to aid the greater Houston area in supporting local residents as they begin the recovery and rebuilding process. CVS Health colleagues are invited to make a donation amount of their choosing, which will be matched by the CVS Health Foundation, up to $25,000.

CVS Pharmacy is continuing to identify how Hurricane Harvey has impacted more than 200 locations in the greater Houston region. The company’s mobile pharmacies will be moved into the area once it is safe. Customers will be able to pick up their prescriptions, purchase over-the-counter medications and receive recommended vaccines. CVS Caremark, the pharmacy benefit management division of CVS Health, is able to provide one-time emergency refills of a 10-day supply of medication for plan members in impacted areas at local pharmacies.

In addition, CVS Health will donate $25,000 worth of in-kind products including personal hygiene, clean-up and over-the-counter items. The CVS Health Employee Relief Fund is prepared to provide support to colleagues who have been affected by the disaster.