Shaw’s Opens Its New Store In Hudson, Massachusetts

Shaw’s Supermarkets opened its 154th store location Aug. 25 in Hudson, Massachusetts.

This has been a busy year for Shaw’s, having built this new store in Hudson and conducting grand reopenings in four Massachusetts communities—Milford, Northbridge, Norwood and Braintree.

“On behalf of Shaw’s Supermarkets, we thank the town of Hudson for welcoming us into their community,” said Paul Gossett, president of Shaw’s Supermarkets, which is based in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and a division of Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons Cos. “We are proud of our long food retailing history in New England, and today’s new store opening in Hudson is an exciting day for Shaw’s, our employees, vendors and community partners.”

The new Shaw’s in Hudson features:

• fresh produce, including a variety of organics and in-store fresh cut fruits and vegetables;

• top-quality meats and seafood;

• a large selection of natural, gluten-free, organic and local products;

• prepared meals and hot foods, featuring freshly made fried chicken; and

• a bakery that features “pick-your-own” cases with an expanded product variety.

As part of the celebration, Shaw’s presented donations to local organizations at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Donations included: $2,500 to Hudson Community Food Pantry; $2,500 to Boys & Girls Club of MetroWest Hudson Chapter; and $500 each in Shaw’s gift cards to the Hudson Police and Fire Departments.

Shaw’s is one of the oldest continuously operated supermarkets in the U.S. Its New England roots were planted in 1860, when George C. Shaw opened his first store in Portland, Maine. A few years later, another native New Englander, Maynard A. Davis, opened his first Public Markets in Brockton and New Bedford, Massachusetts. Together, these two men sowed the seeds that would one day become Shaw’s Supermarkets Inc.

Today, Shaw’s and Star Market have 153 stores in five New England states, employing approximately 19,000 people.