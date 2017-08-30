SpartanNash Expands Double Up Food Bucks To 46 Michigan Stores

SpartanNash is again expanding its participation in the Double Up Food Bucks healthy food incentive program, bringing on an additional 29 stores. That triples SpartanNash’s participation in the Double Up program in 2017, with 46 stores now taking part in Michigan.

Double Up Food Bucks matches Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) purchases of fresh fruits and vegetables with a financial benefit to local growers as participating stores prioritize local sourcing.

SpartanNash said its participation in Double Up is a component of the company’s corporate responsibility efforts and reaffirms the company’s commitment to offer SNAP customers more buying power for fresh fruits and vegetables.

Last year, the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) honored SpartanNash for its work in the Double Up Food Bucks initiative, naming it the top program addressing food insecurity in the FMI 2016 Community Outreach Awards.

For each dollar of fresh produce SNAP customers purchase using their EBT Bridge Card and SpartanNash’s yes loyalty account, an equivalent amount of dollars will be earned and placed on their yes account. Shoppers can then redeem the Double Up dollars for free fruit and vegetables at participating Family Fare and VG’s locations, with a maximum dollar-for-dollar match of $20 per day on their yes account.

ValuLand stores do not participate in the yes loyalty program. As a result, every time a SNAP customer purchases fresh fruits and vegetables at a participating ValuLand store using an EBT Bridge Card, the customer will get half of the produce for free, up to $20 a day.

This is the fourth year SpartanNash has offered the Double Up program at its retail stores and the first year the company is participating under multiple banners. Thirty-four Family Fare Supermarkets will now offer Double Up for its SNAP customers—doubling the number participating in the program in 2017—as well as six VG’s stores in Eastern Michigan and five ValuLand stores in the greater Lansing area.

“Sourcing and selling local Michigan produce is a key strategic priority for us, as is supporting our store guests with programs like Double Up,” said Larry Pierce, EVP, merchandising and marketing for SpartanNash. “We strive to offer the largest selection of locally grown produce in our retail stores and to our more than 350 independent customers in Michigan. This ‘local’ commitment includes our local growers and producers as well as our local communities through programs such as Double Up Food Bucks.”

The Double Up produce incentive program is a national model for healthy food incentives active in 23 states with support from federal, state and private sources.

“SpartanNash understood early on the power of produce incentives to better serve its customer and the broader community,” said Oran Hesterman, president and CEO of Fair Food Network, which first launched the Double Up Food Bucks program in 2009. “We appreciate SpartanNash’s continued partnership to bring this proven public-private partnership to more stores across the state.”

SpartanNash is the only major grocery retail chain in Michigan with multiple stores participating in the Double Up program. This year, Double Up is available in more than 160 farmers markets, farm stands and other retailer outlets, as well as more than 100 full-service grocery stores, including many SpartanNash independent customers.