Dog-Friendly The Grand Offers Gourmet Food, Valet Parking

The Grand, a gourmet market, restaurant, deli, bakery and florist, opened in June in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Its offerings include homemade organic products and kosher food as well as gourmet items.

“We are offering all your daily shopping needs plus many gourmet alternatives and service in a much nicer place,” said Guillermo Celiá, founder and owner.

It also offers a car wash, valet parking and dog-friendly spaces.

The Grand’s facilities at 17190 Collins Avenue, where Epicure previously operated, were renovated with a minimalist look, stainless steel shelving and display cases, and wide corridors with red carpets.

Gil Dezer, a developer affiliated with Trump-branded properties, said The Grand was needed to fill a void.

“Being part of the fabric of Sunny Isles made it important for me personally that we don’t lose our gourmet supermarket option,” Dezer said. “Especially with Publix now closed for the next year, I thought it was important to replace Epicure with a different high-end supermarket concept.”