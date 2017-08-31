Shipt Offers Costco Delivery In Atlanta And Nashville

Shipt, an online grocery marketplace, now offers delivery from Costco Wholesale in Atlanta, Georgia; and Nashville, Tennessee. This adds the warehouse retailer to an existing lineup of retailers including Publix and Kroger in Atlanta and Publix in Nashville.

Through the Shipt app, Shipt members can select their items, note any preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order. To celebrate the expansion, new Shipt members who signed up prior to the Aug. 31 launch received two weeks of membership free and $15 off their first order.

“As Shipt continues to expand to new markets across the country, we are also focused on extending our reach with current partners in many of our existing metros,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “While our grocery delivery service offers flexibility and time saving convenience, the strength of our partnerships with retailers allows us to bring quality products and more retailer options for our members.”

Shipt connects its members with a community of Shoppers who hand pick ordered items and deliver them in as little as one hour after the order is placed. Leading up to the expansion, Shipt had planned to grow its network of Shoppers.

Founded in 2014, Shipt now offers grocery delivery to more than 25 million households in 69 markets across the country. Shipt offers unlimited grocery deliveries to members for $99 per year. The company has offices in Birmingham, Alabama; and San Francisco, California.