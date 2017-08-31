Smart & Final Launches E-Commerce Site Powered By Instacart

Commerce, California-based Smart & Final Stores Inc. has launched its own delivery platform at shop.smartandfinal.com powered by Instacart, the nationwide, on-demand grocery delivery service. The e-commerce website is part of a renewed collaboration between Smart & Final and Instacart, who have signed an expanded partnership contract.

Smart & Final and Instacart first joined forces to bring same-day grocery delivery to customers in March 2015. Based on the strong, consistent results—including 15 times sales growth since that initial collaboration—Smart & Final says it is doubling down on the partnership, giving customers the option to pair “the club store’s everyday low prices and farmer’s market freshness as experienced in-store with the added convenience of delivery straight to customers’ doorsteps.”

“There’s no question that there is an increasing emphasis on online ordering and delivery in the grocery space, as today’s customer wants and deserves convenience,” said Eleanor Hong, Smart & Final’s chief marketing and strategy officer. “Today, over half of our 253 Smart & Final stores offer delivery, both for household and business customers, and we continue to expand that reach as far as our partners at Instacart can offer it. We’re enthusiastic about delivery, and through our new e-commerce site powered by Instacart, we can give our online customers a platform to search, explore and order delivery directly from Smart & Final.”

Smart & Final customers across Arizona, California and Nevada can now visit shop.smartandfinal.com to fill their virtual carts with products ranging from fresh produce and meats to club-size essentials and have them delivered same-day, often in as little as an hour.

“Part of Instacart’s mission to partner with the best retailers across the nation is the commitment to provide them with the best e-commerce experience,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s chief business officer. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with a premier quality brand like Smart & Final and continue the success we are seeing with value grocers on the Instacart platform.”

Smart & Final Stores operates 314 grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra! and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banners in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Utah, with an additional 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture.