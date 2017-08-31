Walmart Donates $132K To Oklahoma Food Bank

Through its “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign, Walmart has donated $132,823.51 to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. This campaign was part of a nationwide initiative encouraging people to take action against hunger through online support, in-store purchases and donations at the register. Overall, the campaign raised more than $19.8 million to support Feeding America and its network of food banks, like the Regional Food Bank.

“We are so thankful to Walmart and its customers for their generous support,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “Walmart is a valued partner in the fight against hunger in Oklahoma. Thanks to this donation, 664,115 meals will be provided to families working to put food on the table, seniors living on fixed incomes and chronically hungry children.”

This is Walmart’s 10th year partnering with Feeding America nationally to fight hunger and the third annual “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign. Over the last three years, the campaign has raised $411,954.36 for the Regional Food Bank.

“This campaign is a great example of our long-standing commitment to hunger relief and our dedication to ensuring that families have access to affordable, nutritious and sustainably grown food,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer for Walmart. “Together with Feeding America, our suppliers and customers, we continue to work in the communities we serve to make a real difference for those who are struggling with hunger.”

Established in 1980, the Regional Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization in the state of Oklahoma. Last fiscal year, the 501(c)(3) nonprofit distributed 52 million pounds of food and products through a network of more than 1,300 charitable feeding programs and schools in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties.