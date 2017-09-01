Harvest Of 2017 SweeTango Apple Crop Is Underway

Harvest has begun for the 2017 crop of SweeTango apples, grown and marketed by Next Big Thing, A Growers’ Cooperative, a 47-member cooperative of family growers. With orchards spread across prime apple-growing regions in Washington, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, and Nova Scotia, Canada, timing of harvest varies by region, typically beginning in the West and concluding a few weeks later in Nova Scotia. The anticipated total crop is slightly larger than last season’s.

The West and Midwestern regions began picking on Aug. 21, and the Eastern region will begin next week, followed by Nova Scotia later in September.

Following harvest, SweeTango apples are conditioned by cooling the just-picked fruit to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. According to the growers, this locks in the apple’s sweet-tangy flavor and helps maintain the quality of the apple’s thin skin that yields its remarkable crunch. Once conditioned, the apples will be ready to ship to markets across the country, and consumer SweeTango season will officially begin as the apples begin reaching markets.

Favorable finishing weather across all regions is ensuring SweeTango’s signature bright red coloration over a sunny yellow background.

“The color and finish on the Western SweeTango crop is beautiful,” said Brianna Shales, Stemilt Growers communications manager. “Shoppers will love its sweet and tangy flavor once again, and this popular apple is ready to help signal fall in produce departments in the U.S. and Canada.”

Scott Swindeman, vice president of Applewood Orchards and All Fresh GPS, noted that harvest and packing are well underway in southern Michigan, with the northern orchards yet to start. “The eating experience is fantastic, and our cooler temperatures have brought us the best red color finish we’ve ever experienced.

“We look forward to a successful SweeTango season for retailers and consumers, with an excellent-quality crop that will please retailers and consumers alike. A range of sizes will be available for retailers, from tray-pack fruit for attractive bulk displays, to smaller sizes ideal for SweeTango pouches that are a hit with consumers.

See more: