CFA To Host Inaugural Grocers Symposium Sept. 26

Wayne Pesce, president of the Connecticut Food Association (CFA), has announced the association’s first Grocery Symposium, coming up Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the Farmington Marriott Hotel, 15 Farm Springs Road in Farmington, Connecticut.

Pesce said the symposium is designed for Connecticut grocery retailers and corporate decision-makers. The event is free but the session is limited to 50 attendees.

“Designed with a variety of national and regional trend-oriented sessions that impact the supermarket business, the symposium is an unparalleled opportunity to gain insight in four main areas: food safety, supply chain logistics, energy and cyber security,” said Pesce.

During the nearly five-hour event that begins at 8:30 a.m., attendees will hear from representatives from ServSafe, Blum Shapiro, Amerizone and Federated Insurance.

Guest speakers are: Matthew Beard, director of operations for House of Bread, a certified ServSafe instructor with more than 25 years of experience in food service preparation and management; Michael Pelletier, partner and chief innovation officer for Blum Shapiro; Brendan Sharkeu, owner of AmeriZone and former Connecticut Speaker of the House; and Dan Shlartz, marketing representative for Federated Insurance.

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

