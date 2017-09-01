FMI Foundation Report Offers Tips On ‘Elevating’ Family Meals

At the beginning of National Family Meals Month in September, the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) Foundation released “The Power of Family Meals,” in-depth report on the importance of family meals in the U.S.

It features a review of numerous consumer research reports and an examination of independent studies published over the past decade in addition to providing potential solutions for cultivating a greater cultural environment for dining together at home.

“For years, we have witnessed a constant trickle of studies that have shown the changing dynamics of family mealtime behavior and the barriers that exist to sharing meals at home,” said Sue Borra, RD, executive director of the FMI Foundation. “We thought it was time to look at the comprehensive body of consumer and scientific research to assess the societal challenges of family meals. More importantly, we sought to provide strategies to elevate family meals.”

The Hartman Group produced the 10-page assessment, which includes facts and figures addressing these key themes:

Family meals are beneficial. Numerous studies have found that eating with others, particularly family, is associated with healthier dietary outcomes for children and adults.

Numerous studies have found that eating with others, particularly family, is associated with healthier dietary outcomes for children and adults. Family meals usually fail to happen . Daily behaviors suggest that parents eat home-cooked dinners with their child or spouse only half the time (3.5 times out of 7 possible dinners each week).

. Daily behaviors suggest that parents eat home-cooked dinners with their child or spouse only half the time (3.5 times out of 7 possible dinners each week). Barriers to family meals. The primary obstacle for missed family meals is differing schedules, reported by 55 percent of adults living with children and 47 percent of adults living together without children.

The primary obstacle for missed family meals is differing schedules, reported by 55 percent of adults living with children and 47 percent of adults living together without children. America’s changing families. Today’s eaters live in dramatically different household structures and habits from the traditional family that once revolved around married life and children.

The report concludes with solutions to elevate family meals, most notably, a recommended strategy to align eaters, appetites and food. This includes potential tactics such as:

Honoring the Dinner Hour —To preserve the sanctity of dinnertime among Americans with intractable schedules even if it means reserving options for narrower windows of time.

—To preserve the sanctity of dinnertime among Americans with intractable schedules even if it means reserving options for narrower windows of time. Shifting Dayparts —To modify the timing of social eating to breakfast, considering that it might be easier for busy families to connect before the day starts when busy evening schedules persist.

—To modify the timing of social eating to breakfast, considering that it might be easier for busy families to connect before the day starts when busy evening schedules persist. Making a Family of Friends—To encourage young adults living alone to connect with each other for home-cooked dinners.

To help American families achieve the goal of one more meal at home each week, the FMI Foundation has developed a website. In addition to consumer tips, the website also includes links to numerous partners—primarily food retailers and manufacturers—committed to helping consumers achieve their increased family meals goals.

The foundation also is encouraging Americans to join the National Family Meals Month movement by pledging to share one more family breakfast, lunch or dinner at home per week. Shoppers can post pledge photos, mealtime pictures, favorite recipes and shopping tips or even post a selfie wearing a favorite oven mitt with the hashtag #FamilyMealsMonth.