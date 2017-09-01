Harvey Relief Efforts Ongoing

Retailers are continuing to support Texas communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey through relief effort donations. Retailers featured today include Casey’s General Stores, Dollar Tree and Southeastern Grocers.

Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores have begun accepting customer donations at the register to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Casey’s will match all donations received from Sept. 1 to Sept. 15 up to $100,000. Funds will be provided to the American Red Cross to help those affected by record-setting floods that have devastated Texas and Louisiana, offering relief to thousands of people who have been forced to leave their flooded homes, losing everything they own.

“On behalf of Casey’s General Stores, our thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this tragic event,” said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey’s. “It is our corporate responsibility to help those in need, and we also acknowledge our customers’ willingness to help people touched by Hurricane Harvey.”

Casey’s customers will have the ability to donate any amount up to $249.99 per transaction at the cash register of any Casey’s location. Customers may add the amount to their purchase, or donate separately if they are not making an in store purchase.

“Thank you to Casey’s for stepping up and supporting the Red Cross relief effort,” said Leslie Schaffer, regional executive for the Red Cross Iowa Region. “These donations will help us provide food and shelter to Americans who have lost so much from this unimaginable disaster.”

Casey’s General Stores Inc. is a Fortune-500 company operating over 1900 convenience stores in 15 states through the Midwest.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Inc., an operator of discount variety stores, is donating $500,000 of financial support as part of its efforts to support communities and associates affected by the recent storms in Texas and Louisiana. Half of that pledge will go to the American Red Cross, and the other half will go to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Employee Assistance Funds.

“We are committed to supporting disaster relief efforts for those affected by the recent storms,” said Bob Sasser, Dollar Tree’s CEO. “We operate Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across Texas and Louisiana, with thousands of loyal associates serving the needs of millions of customers. We are proud to join many other corporations in demonstrating support to the storm victims and volunteers in their time of need.”

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 Company, operates more than 14,500 stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces.

Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, together with the Southeastern Grocers Foundation, has launched a community donation program in support of the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief to assist those impacted by Hurricane Harvey. Through Sept. 6, customers can make donations at all Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores during checkout, as well as on each organization’s dedicated website. Every cent raised will go to the American Red Cross’ Disaster Relief to provide food, shelter, counseling and other assistance to tens of thousands of people after the unprecedented flooding that inundated neighborhoods.

Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “Our thoughts are with those impacted by the devastating destruction of Hurricane Harvey. With our stores operating in the Southeast, we know many of our loyal customers and dedicated associates understand the difficult recovery process these families and businesses face. We want to help provide an easy way for them to give back to their neighbors through a reputable charitable organization that will help on the ground.”

With more than 50 inches of total rainfall, Hurricane Harvey has brought the greatest amount of rain ever recorded in the contiguous U.S. from a single storm. All of the funds raised will help the American Red Cross provide the following: safe, dry shelter until families return home; water and hot meals; safe play for kids staying in shelters; help for people with disabilities; first aid; comfort and emotional support; damage assessment in impacted neighborhoods; and help with preparation of recovery plans.

Southeastern Grocers has a long-standing partnership with the American Red Cross, a national nonprofit dedicated to preventing and alleviating human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

Throughout the 50-year partnership, American Red Cross, Southeastern Grocers, devoted customers and associates have raised nearly 10 million dollars through community donation programs, foundation and corporate support.

