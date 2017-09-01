Northeast Retailers Add To Hurricane Relief Efforts

All of the Albertsons retail banners as well as Stop & Shop, Giant Food Stores, Weis Markets and Rutter’s all have announced Hurricane Harvey relief drives.

Albertsons Cos. mobilized its entire chain of 2,300-plus stores across the U.S. to aid in the relief effort. Albertsons and the Albertsons Cos. Foundation plan to match the first $200,000 donated by customers.

All donations will go directly to several disaster relief and outreach organizations that are on the ground in southeast Texas, including the local Salvation Army, the American Red Cross and other outreach organizations. Donations can be made at checkstands at any of the company’s 20 retail banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme Markets, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.

Also last week, former Major League pitcher Curt Schilling parked a trailer in the parking lot of Shaw’s in Medfield, Massachusetts, to collect supplies and cash to take to the victims. Schilling said he would personally drive all donations to the Houston area and would put the money from what he’s dubbed Operation Bullpen “directly into the hands of people who need it most.”

Stop & Shop pledged $75,000 to help with relief and recovery efforts, including a cash donation of $50,000 to the Salvation Army and the Houston Food Bank and $25,000 in product donations to the City of Boston’s “Help for Houston Drive.” A Stop & Shop tractor trailer full of non-perishable food and diapers headed to Houston on Friday morning, Sept. 1.

In coming weeks, Stop & Shop will be kicking off a drive in its stores to collect non-perishable food and other necessary supplies. Customers will be able to donate the following items

Ready-to-eat foods including nuts, granola bars, and other snacks.

Shelf-stable pantry items such as peanut butter, tuna and soup.

Toiletries (toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc.).

Diapers and other baby items.

No glass, water, liquid cleaning supplies will be accepted.

Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets also pledged $75,000, including $50,000 to the Salvation Army and the Houston Food Bank, with an additional donation of $25,000 in needed products to be donated directly to the impacted communities in coming weeks. In addition to the donation, Giant and Martin’s associates volunteered at WGAL-TV’s Hurricane Relief Helpline on Aug. 31 to answer phones and take donations.

Weis Markets launched its 10th annual “Fight Hunger” program by announcing that all donations received through Sept. 6—plus an additional corporate contribution—will be sent to the American Red Cross to help with relief efforts.

The Fight Hunger program, which raises awareness of food insecurity and provides food and donations to more than 150 local food banks and emergency food providers across seven states in Weis Markets’ 204-store service area, will continue to run through Oct. 4 and support local food banks and pantries.

Rutter’s Farm Stores is partnering withUnited Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) and Martin’s Potato Chips to fill trucks with beverages, chips, personal care products and other essential items for victims of Harvey.

In addition, the Greater Boston Food Bank reported that Feeding Texas, the statewide network of Texas food banks, is asking for financial donations as the best form of support. However, for those who wish to donate food, the following staples are preferred: pop-top (canned) meat and fish, powdered milk, cereal, canned fruit, fruit cups, peanut butter and jelly. Cleaning supplies such as bleach and paper towels also will be accepted.