NOCO Express Completes Renovations On Tonawanda, N.Y., Store

NOCO Express, a family-owned and operated gasoline/convenience chain in western New York, has completed the renovations at its store located in Tonawanda, New York. The monthlong interior and exterior remodel features an updated look and expanded fresh and convenient food offerings.

“We understand that our customers are looking for quick grab-and-go food options, but that there has been a shift toward choosing better-for-you items,” said Jim DeFilippis, VP/GM for NOCO Express. “This remodel enables us to provide our Tonawanda area customers with an easier-to-shop store with more variety of fresh Nickel City sandwiches, salads and healthier snacks to choose from.”

The interior remodel included a transformation to a new open footprint for better visibility of products displayed throughout the store. A cooler island features freshly prepared and prepackaged sandwiches, salads, wraps and snack packs from NOCO’s signature Nickel City Foods.

Customers also can find an expanded beer selection, including a variety from local breweries. New wall graphics installed throughout the store add to the overall refreshed look.

The exterior of the Tonawanda location also received an update, as well as new fuel pumps to be installed in the coming weeks. The Sheridan Drive NOCO Express is open 24 hours daily.

The parent company, NOCO, has served the western New York community for more than 80 years and is headquartered in Tonawanda. NOCO offers a full line of products and services, including natural gas, electricity, propane, heating oil, HVAC sales and service, and commercial fuels. The company also operates 37 NOCO Express convenience stores throughout the region.