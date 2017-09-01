Preferred Freezer Services Breaks Ground On New N.J. Site

Preferred Freezer Services (PFS), operating and designing engineered temperature-controlled warehouses, recently broke ground on a new facility in Kearny, New Jersey. The new facility will be the company’s ninth in the New Jersey area and its 38th in the U.S.

The Kearny facility will be able to provide cold storage warehousing services to the northern New Jersey and Manhattan markets. The site has good access to the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln Tunnel, with easy on- and off-turnpike positioning. The new facility, scheduled to open in the summer of 2018, will be located where I-95 and I-280 meet, with proximity to Exit 15W.

The facility will cover more than 190,000 s.f., with storage capacity for about 30,000 pallets. The completed warehouse will feature 24 dock doors and have full onsite generator backup.

The new warehouse also will offer USDA import and export capability, in addition to a multi-purpose room for additional value-added services.

“We are excited to provide additional superior cold storage space in our flagship New Jersey market.” said Brian Beattie, president of Preferred Freezer Services.

Preferred Freezer Services, is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey, and has grown from a single facility in 1989. Today it operates in locations throughout the U.S., with facilities in New York/New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington State.