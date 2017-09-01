Unata Partners With SpartanNash For Click-And-Collect Program

Unata, a provider of 1-to-1 digital solutions for grocers, has partnered with Grand-Rapids, Michigan-based SpartanNash for the company’s new click-and-collect program. Known as Fast Lane, the program allows customers to order groceries online and schedule a time to pick them up.

SpartanNash launched Fast Lane at its first location in Grandville, Michigan, in mid-July. Less than a month later, and following a successful first-store pilot, ten more locations have been launched. Family Fare Supermarkets will continue to expand Fast Lane over the next few years, growing to up to 50 stores in Michigan by the end of 2017.

SpartanNash’s new digital customer experience allows shoppers to both plan their in-store shopping and make Click-and-Collect orders on one interconnected website, seamlessly switching between the two methods of shopping without losing their product selections, say the companies.

Unata’s 1-to-1 personalization engine powers SpartanNash’s e-commerce catalogue, weekly ad, promotions, digital offers and integrates its Yes! loyalty program, where both Fast Lane and Yes! Loyalty members automatically have their preferences loaded into their Fast Lane account, making it more convenient to build their shopping cart.

“The launch of Fast Lane is part of SpartanNash’s commitment to providing our store guests with a personalized, convenient shopping experience that exceeds their expectations,” said Larry Pierce, SpartanNash EVP of merchandising and marketing. “Our click-and-collect program takes our company’s digital customer experience to a whole new level. The entire Fast Lane experience is tailored to fit the needs of our on-the-go store guests while providing quality products at an affordable price.”

“We’re honored to be working with SpartanNash and confident that the new platform will provide its shoppers with the best possible online shopping experience, giving SpartanNash the same competitive edge that it already has in their stores,” said Brandon Carlos, senior director of partner success at Unata. “We’re looking forward to expanding to additional stores and watching consumer adoption skyrocket.”