Acosta Reshapes Its Customer-Client Service Team

The national office of Acosta has appointed Ashley Taylor as chief customer officer. The new position was created as a result of the promotion of Darian Pickett to chief client officer. Both Taylor and Pickett will report directly to Acosta President and CEO Steve Matthesen. Both appointments were made to better service Acosta’s customers and clients, the firm said.

“Our clients and customers are looking to Acosta now more than ever to demonstrate value and grow their businesses,” said Matthesen. “With this restructuring of our client and customer teams, we can devote a greater amount of time to identifying wins and better driving their business goals and objectives.”

Taylor joins Jacksonville, Florida-based Acosta with more than 20 years of industry experience and leadership in CPG, fresh food and merchandising operations. In this new position, she will lead the Customer-Focus Team and be responsible for all U.S. sales operations supporting all retail channels.

Taylor most recently served as VP of Walmart International, overseeing operations in the activity management office. Previously, she held various roles with Walmart, including VP and divisional merchandise manager supervising all aspects of merchandising, pricing, planning, replenishment and product development for fresh bakery and commercial bread. Taylor also served as regional VP of operations for 120 stores across Arkansas and southwest Missouri.

In 2016, Taylor was selected as one of 32 global leaders from 13 nations as a fellow for the International Women’s Forum for which she completed executive education programs at Harvard University and Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires in France. Taylor remains actively engaged in the Forum, as well as with the Network of Executive Women.

Pickett has worked with Acosta for more than 25 years, most recently leading both the customer- and client-focused teams. In his new role, he will lead the client-focus team and serve as a key connection point to Acosta’s clients. He will be responsible for total client experience across all of Acosta’s lines of business.