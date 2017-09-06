Green Giant Spiralized Frozen Vegetables Coming In 2018

B&G Foods continues to innovate its Green Giant line, with plans to roll out Veggie Spirals early next year. The spiral-shaped vegetables, designed to be an alternative to pasta, initially will be available in Zucchini, Carrots and Butternut Squash varieties.

The new line contains 100 percent vegetables; no sauces or seasonings are added. All varieties are gluten-free, Paleo-friendly, low calorie and range from 65-90 percent fewer carbs than traditional pasta, according to the company.

“The Green Giant frozen vegetable innovations that we launched last fall have been very successful, proving that consumers are hungry to embrace Green Giant once again while incorporating new formats and varieties of vegetables in their diet,” said Robert C. Cantwell, president and CEO of B&G Foods, Parsippany, New Jersey. “Purchase data shows that Green Giant frozen innovation products have not only brought new consumers to the Green Giant brand, but have also brought new consumers to the overall frozen vegetable category. The power of Green Giant is real, and B&G Foods is proud to have begun reinvigorating this beloved brand as we continue to roll out new product innovations to meet the demands of today’s consumers.”

The Veggie Spirals line also is the first to use the PrimaPak package. This patented technology, produced by a joint venture including Sonoco Flexible Packaging, acts as a bowl and allows consumers to blend ingredients and then heat and serve without having to use additional dishes. The semi-rigid, rectangular container with peel and reseal functionality limits waste through the use of less plastic compared to traditional trays.

Veggie Spirals are expected to be in stores nationwide starting in January 2018.

B&G and Green Giant

B&G Foods purchased the Green Giant brand in November 2015. B&G says that through new product innovation and enhanced marketing, it has increased distribution and net sales of the brand’s frozen vegetables. As B&G already reported, net sales of Green Giant frozen products grew $9.4 million or 14 percent for the second quarter of 2017 vs. the second quarter of 2016, “driven by the brand’s new frozen innovation products that launched in late 2016.”

Green Giant also recently announced the expansion of the its Riced Veggies, Veggie Tots and Mashed Cauliflower lines, with the introduction of five new products in September 2017: Cauliflower with Lemon & Garlic Riced Veggies; Cauliflower Risotto Medley Riced Veggies; Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Veggie Tots; Corn Veggie Tots; and Broccoli & Cheese Mashed Cauliflower.