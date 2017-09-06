Rite Aid Leader Ken Martindale Leaves To Join GNC

Ken Martindale, president of Rite Aid Corp. and CEO of Rite Aid stores, has left the company, effective immediately, to become CEO of GNC Holdings. The news of Martindale’s departure was disseminated to Rite-Aid employees this morning, Sept. 6.

Bryan Everett, current Rite Aid EVP of store operations, has been promoted to the newly created position of COO of Rite Aid stores.

John Standley, chairman and CEO of Rite Aid, said Everett will be responsible for the company’s store operations, merchandising, distribution and logistics. Rite Aid has more than 4,500 stores in 31 states and the District of Columbia and fiscal 2017 annual revenues of $32.8 billion.

Standley said that Everett, since joining Rite Aid two years ago, “has had a significant, positive impact on Rite Aid’s store operations as well as in other areas of the business. His exceptional leadership skills, including a strong focus on developing future Rite Aid leaders, coupled with his broad industry knowledge and proven track record of operational expertise and success, make him the right person to lead key areas of our company during this important time as we move forward to drive our business, engage and inspire our associates, create a great customer experience and deliver value for our stakeholders.”

GNC Holdings, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a specialty health, wellness and performance retailer.

Rite Aid, which is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, is in the midst of a merger with Walgreens Boots Alliance; read more about that here.