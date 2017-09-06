Northeast Retailers Continue Their Hurricane Relief Efforts

Ahold USA and its brands—Stop & Shop, Giant Food of Landover and Giant Food Stores of Carlisle—on Sept. 5 announced donations totaling $250,000 to help with relief and recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

Other donations were announced by Key Food Stores Co-operative and Sheetz convenience stores.

The donations, comprising $175,000 in cash donations and additional donations of $75,000 in food and supplies, will be made to the hardest-hit areas in Texas to help families affected by the recent storm. In addition, select Ahold USA stores will serve as collection points for canned and packaged food.

“Our hearts go out to the communities in Texas and along the Gulf Coast that are dealing with such unimaginable loss,” said Kevin Holt, COO of Ahold USA. “The disaster is unprecedented, and it will take a collective effort to rebuild and restore these communities. With this donation, we are sending not just resources, but also a message of support from all of the communities of Ahold USA and its brands.”

Key Food Stores, a New York chain of primarily independently owned and corporate grocery stores, plans to make a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross on behalf of its family of supermarkets.

Key Food has experienced the negative impacts of a storm of Hurricane Harvey’s magnitude. After seeing the importance of coming together to aid impacted neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, Key Food recognizes the importance of helping the victims of Hurricane Harvey and feels a responsibility to get involved.

“The Key Food family of supermarkets understands the importance of sticking together and lending a hand to those in need,” said CEO Dean Janeway. “We are sending our thoughts and prayers to all affected and want to aid the rescue, rehab and rebuilding efforts.”

Pennsylvania-based Sheetz announced its commitment to match in-store donations to Hurricane Harvey disaster relief efforts, up to $50,000. The company operates more than 559 stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.

Sheetz will accept donations at checkout through Sept. 30. One hundred percent of all funds collected and a 100 percent match, up to $50,000, will be donated to The American Red Cross.