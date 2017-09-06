Peapod President Carr-Smith To Step Down Sept. 15

Ahold USA announced the departure of Jennifer Carr-Smith as president of Peapod, effective Sept. 15.

Carr-Smith decided to resign from the company for another opportunity.

Ahold USA announced Walt Lentz, head of supply chain strategy and operations for Peapod, will oversee the operations of Peapod on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is named.

“We wish Jennifer well and thank her for her leadership at Peapod over the past two years, during which time she helped to further its goal of innovating and providing customers with convenience, value and an unparalleled shopping experience,” said Kevin Holt, COO of Ahold USA. “I am confident that Walt’s strong leadership will move Peapod forward during the transition.”

Peapod is an online grocer that has delivered more than 40 million orders. It offers both a website and a mobile app that allows shoppers in select areas the ability to shop for fresh groceries, pantry staples and meal solutions.

Peapod’s markets include: