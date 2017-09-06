Ag Secretary Perdue Tours Lindt Facility In New Hampshire

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently met with National Confectioners Association officials and executives from Lindt USA at Lindt’s headquarters in Stratham, New Hampshire.

The visit was an opportunity for Secretary Perdue to tour the manufacturing facility of a major employer in the state of New Hampshire and experience firsthand the economic impact that the confectionery industry has on the state and national economy. As one of the state’s largest employers, Lindt provides 1,200 jobs in New Hampshire; nationwide, it employs more than 4,000 people.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to meet with Secretary Perdue and discuss issues that impact our business,” Andreas Pfluger, president and CEO of Lindt North America, said. “We hope that this experience will help educate and inform the important policy decisions that the Secretary and the department will make moving forward.”

In addition to touring the Lindt plant, Perdue joined representatives from Lindt and NCA to discuss ways policymakers can support economic growth in the confectionery industry.

Chocolate and candy companies support 55,000 jobs in more than 1,000 manufacturing facilities across the country. More than 400,000 jobs in agriculture, retail, transportation and other industries rely in part on the sale of confections for their livelihood.

“We were appreciative of our time with Secretary Perdue and discussed a number of issues with him, including NAFTA renegotiation, federal labeling requirements, and the need to reform the U.S. sugar program,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “Sugar reform remains a top priority for our industry, and we look forward to continuing our conversation with Secretary Perdue and members of Congress as we approach the next farm bill.”