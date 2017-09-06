Walmart Has Reopened Most Locations In Harvey-Impacted Areas

Walmart said Sept. 5 that it has reopened most of its stores and is again serving customers in the Gulf region following the devastation from Hurricane Harvey. All but five of its stores in the Gulf region have reopened; the remaining five stores that remain closed are along the coast where the storm made landfall.

Walmart said it continues to “accelerate deliveries of water and emergency supplies to the stores throughout the region, with a focus on bread, milk and dairy products, cleaning supplies, pet food, diapers, baby formula, hand sanitizer, clothing essentials like socks and underwear, pillows and towels.”

As of Sept. 5, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer had shipped 1,219 truckloads to the impacted areas, including more than 961 truckloads of water.

Walmart is supporting sheltering operations in Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Shreveport and Alexandria, Louisiana, it said, adding that it has made pharmacy services available onsite in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas and is serving eight other shelters in the Dallas area, Houston area, Austin and Alexandria, by providing prescription related counseling at no cost to evacuees.

In addition, popup donation centers have been set up in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston and Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas that are providing free merchandise and supplies to evacuees.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation already committed up to $20 million in support of relief efforts on Aug. 30. Customers and associates who gave generously allowed Walmart to meet its 2-to-1 matching goal in under 36 hours. The campaign to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey continue through today, Sept. 6. Donations can still be made to the American Red Cross at registers in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs or at walmart.com and samsclub.com. Donations in the amount of $10 can also be made via wireless carrier by texting WALMART to 90999.