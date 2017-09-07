Cadillac Meijer Gets 500th Tomra Reverse Vending Machine

Tomra has installed its 500th T-90 Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) at a Meijer store in Cadillac, Michigan. Reverse vending machines allow consumers to return empty beverage containers like bottles or cans for recycling. The Meijer store now has eight T-90s.

“Having the 500th installation of our T-90 RVM within a year after the initial launch of the technology in the U.S. is a great accomplishment,” said Debbie Hall, SVP of sales, Tomra of North America. “This speaks to our advanced technology and demonstrates that fast and efficient RVMs are a necessity as consumer interest in sustainability and redemption continues to increase.”

Specifically developed for high volume stores, Tomra’s T-90 RVM features Flow Technology, a 360 degree instant container recognition system that the company says is faster, cleaner and takes containers other technologies can’t. All barcodes and security marks are instantly detected, so there is no need for rotation stops and containers can be inserted in a continuous rapid flow.

The T-90 also features the company’s loyalty program, Tomra Makes Change. Members can access their account information directly on the T-90’s 10.4-inch LCD touchscreen display, at TomraMakesChange.com or through the Tomra ReAct mobile app. Members receive one point for each container returned through participating Tomra RVMs. Points can be redeemed for rewards or donated to various charitable organizations. Five hundred machines are currently connected to the program.