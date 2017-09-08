Festival Foods To Open Replacement Holmen, Wisconsin, Store Oct. 6

Festival Foods will open its newest store at 123 Hale Drive in Holmen, Wisconsin, at 6 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6. The new location replaces the current Holmen store at 600 Holmen Drive.

At 67,000 s.f., the new store is nearly double the size of the current location, allowing shoppers to find an expanded selection of natural and organic foods as well as other items. Skylights and larger windows on the front and sides of the building also let in more natural light.

Similar to many of Festival Foods’ 27 other locations, the store features a community conference room, brat stand and the Tot Spot, Festival Foods’ supervised in-store child care service. The Tot Spot provides children ages 18 months to 7 years a fun, safe learning environment at no charge while their parents or guardians shop at Festival Foods, says the company.

The store also has an energy-saving design with exterior and interior LED and motion sensor lighting.

According to Festival Foods President and CEO Mark Skogen, the decision to build a larger, replacement store was based on guest requests for a wider selection of products, especially natural and organic, as well as various services that the new space will make possible.

“We are excited that the new store will improve our ability to serve our growing guest base around Holmen,” he said.

Founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA, Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer. The company began operating as Festival Foods in 1990 and today employs more than 7,000 full- and part-time associates.