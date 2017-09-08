Publix Opens New Florida Store In Winter Garden’s Hamlin Development

The 53,785-s.f. Publix store in the Hamlin community, a master-planned, mixed-use development, will offer the traditional grocery, meat, produce, dairy and frozen food departments, as well as pharmacy, bakery, deli, floral and fresh seafood departments. Approximately 145 Publix associates will be employed at the store.

“We are pleased and excited to have the opportunity to serve the beautiful Hamlin community in Winter Garden and are anxious to provide an exemplary customer shopping experience, along with superior products our customers have grown accustomed to,” said Dwaine Stevens, media and community relations manager for Publix.

Once complete, Hamlin will have more than 2 million s.f. of retail, restaurants, entertainment, hotels, medical facilities and office space, as well as more than 2,000 single-family and multi-family residences. Hamlin’s waterfront Town Center is designed to be highly walkable and integrated into a network of trails and parks along Lake Hancock. The community is being developed by Boyd Development Corp., an Orlando-based real estate development company.

“We’re excited about Publix’s commitment to southwest Orlando by opening its largest prototype in a market where it already has three super markets within a couple miles of Hamlin. To us, it’s recognition of the significant growth of the area,” said Scott Boyd, president of Boyd Development. “Also, as our town center takes shape, Publix’s quality offerings and superior customer service match our vision for Hamlin.”

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 188,000 employees, with 2016 sales of $34 billion and 1,154 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

See photos from the recent grand opening: