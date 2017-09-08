Walmart Opens 1,000th Online Grocery Pickup Location

Walmart opened its 1,000th Online Grocery Pickup location in early September. The free service, which was initially piloted in Denver in 2013, enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at their local Walmart store without leaving their cars. The company opened Online Grocery Pickup locations 995 through 1,000 in Seattle, Washington.

“Customers from Atlanta to Albuquerque and Nashville to New York have told us what an ally Online Grocery Pickup is in their fight to save something so important—time,” said Mike Turner, VP of e-commerce operations for Walmart U.S. “Our daily mission is to help our customers keep a little more money in their pockets and add more time in their schedules. Online Grocery is doing that for the millions of customers who have tried the service, so we won’t stop with store 1,000.”

In celebration of this milestone, Walmart gave away sweet treats and $5 promotion codes that can be used with a future Online Grocery Pickup order to customers at Online Grocery locations across the country. In Seattle, the company gave away Google Home devices to the first 250 Online Grocery customers in the market.

How it works

Online Grocery Pickup gives customers access to more than 40,000 items, including fresh produce and meat, pantry staples and seasonal items. Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or use the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their zip codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders. Trained personal shoppers select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested, says the company. Customers can pick up their grocery orders in as little as four hours.

Once a customer arrives at the store, they can park in one of the specified Online Grocery Pickup parking spaces marked in orange, and enter a designated number to call to alert an associate. An associate will retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car within minutes.

More than 400 Online Grocery Pickup locations have been opened just this year.

The service is free to customers, and there is no price markup on products.

According to Walmart, the No. 1 reason customers use Online Grocery is to save time (89 percent), followed by being able to shop in the comfort of their own home (83 percent) and by being able to shop any time (79 percent).

Nearly half of all items bought from Walmart Online Grocery are from fresh departments (produce, meat and seafood, bakery and dairy). Fresh items are backed by Walmart’s Fresh Guarantee. If customers aren’t satisfied with their fresh products, they can bring in their receipt for their money back.

Walmart also is piloting Online Grocery Delivery in six markets.