Winn-Dixie Teams Up With LSU Tigers

Southeastern Grocers, parent company to BI-LO, Fresco y Mas, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, has signed a new sponsorship agreement with Louisiana State University (LSU) Athletics. Winn-Dixie has 42 locations across the state and has operated in Louisiana for more than 60 years.

“We are proud of our rich history in Louisiana and our passion for this region extends beyond the grocery business,” said Trey Edwards, regional VP for Winn-Dixie Louisiana. “Southeastern Grocers knows customers in Louisiana are proud of their LSU Tigers and their 47 team National Championships, and we’re excited to have the opportunity to officially be a part of the LSU family.”

Southeastern Grocers has a long-term commitment to fuel, coach and inspire physical activity and healthy lifestyles throughout the Southeast with the SEG Sports initiative. Through this initiative, Southeastern Grocers supports communities its stores serve through its college sports partnerships with the Clemson University Tigers, Florida State University Seminoles, University of Alabama Crimson Tide, University of Florida Gators and University of South Carolina Gamecocks and now, Louisiana State University.

“We are very proud to have Winn-Dixie as an ‘Official Partner’ of LSU Athletics,” said Ward Wyatt, GM for LSU Sports Properties. “It is a great fit for LSU Athletics to partner with Winn-Dixie because of their presence within the Baton Rouge community and across the state of Louisiana.”

In addition to its new partnership, the company recently began remodeling its location on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. The store will be celebrated in late September. Enhancements include a beer cave, sushi counter, tailgating items and more.