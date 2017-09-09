GMA Presents Mariano And Powell With Its Highest Honor

The Grocery Manufacturers Association (GMA) has presented its highest honor, the Hall of Achievement Award, to Bob Mariano of Roundy’s Inc. and Ken Powell of General Mills. The awards were presented Saturday at the GMA Leadership Forum at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The Hall of Achievement Award recognizes the service and extraordinary contributions of distinguished food, beverage and consumer packaged goods industry leaders. Mariano is former Roundy’s chairman, president and CEO; Powell retired earlier this year as the president and CEO of General Mills.

“Ken Powell’s leadership at General Mills has been marked by listening to consumers, driving innovation and committing to a sustainable future for the world around us. He brought that same steadiness and sensible leadership to his role as chairman of the GMA Board of Directors,” said Pamela G. Bailey, GMA’s president and CEO. “Bob Mariano’s 50-year career in the grocery industry earned him a reputation as the consummate merchant, someone with an uncanny ability to listen to and understand his shoppers. We are honored to present them with GMA’s Hall of Achievement Award.”

Founded in 1908, GMA represents the world’s leading food, beverage and consumer products companies and associated partners. The U.S. food, beverage and consumer packaged goods industry is the largest U.S. manufacturing employment sector, with 2.1 million jobs in 30,000 communities across the country. For more information, visit the GMA website.