Ahold Delhaize Ranks Among Leaders In Sustainability World Index

Ahold Delhaize was once again recognized in the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World), ranking among the industry leaders in the Food and Staples Retailing sector.

Ahold Delhaize received a total score of 73 (out of 100), well above the Food and Staples Retailing industry median score of 45. The DJSI World is a key benchmark for investors.

“Recognition as one of the industry leaders in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a great honor for Ahold Delhaize. It acknowledges the efforts of the 370,000 associates of our brands in Sustainable Retailing, which is embedded throughout our Better Together strategy,” said Ahold Delhaize CEO Dick Boer. “With 21 great local brands in 11 countries, our businesses will continue to deliver on our promises to be a Better Place to Shop, a Better Place to Work and a Better Neighbor. By promoting healthier eating, reducing food waste and creating a healthy and inclusive workplace, our brands can have the most impact on the lives of customers and associates and on communities around the world.”

Boer noted that Ahold Delhaize performed particularly well in several significant categories, including Health & Nutrition, Supply Chain Management, and Talent Attraction and Retention.

“This reflects the outstanding efforts and contributions of the 370,000 associates or our great 21 local brands operating in eleven countries,” he said.

The DJSI World, which started in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmark, tracks the performance of the world’s leading companies against economic, environmental and social criteria.