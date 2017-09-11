Certco Invests In Solar At Wisconsin Distribution Center

Retail-owned grocer corporation Certco Inc. installed a 726 kWdc SunPeak solar system on the roof of its Madison, Wisconsin, refrigerated distribution center in August to reduce its carbon footprint and operational costs, while also demonstrating community leadership, according to the company.

Founded in 1930, Certco services more than 200 grocery stores throughout the Midwest, including Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Iowa. The new 2,640 module rooftop solar installation will allow its warehouse to offset around 12 percent of current electrical consumption with the sun’s energy. In turn, more than $4,329,000 in projected energy savings are expected over the lifespan of this solar system.

“It became apparent in the last year that a solar panel project would pay us back in a short period of time. With the size of our cooling plant for our 300,000-square foot refrigerated warehouse, it just made ‘Dollars and Cents,’” said Randall Simon, president and CEO of Certco.

SunPeak, a Madison, Wisconsin-based solar developer, partnered with Certco to provide the turn-key solar installment.

“Recent reductions in solar installations costs allow companies with large electrical loads to embrace solar as an economical energy source and long-term investment. SunPeak is proud to partner with Certco Inc. to help offset their energy needs with clean energy from the sun as a champion for sustainability in Wisconsin,” said Chad Sorenson, president of SunPeak.

More than 7,436,333 kWh of renewable electricity will be produced annually as the solar photovoltaic (PV) panels atop Certco’s warehouse convert sunlight to energy. While current tax incentives and declining solar component costs allow for a simple return on investment, this solar system’s energy offsets also support Certco’s green initiatives at its Madison location and throughout the Midwest, the company says.

“Certco analyzes our capital spend with detailed review of return on investment in all major cash outlays. Being retailer-owned, we have started the groundwork that now some of our independent grocery stores are able to lean on and consider an investment in solar too,” said Amy Niemetscheck, EVP and CFO, Certco.