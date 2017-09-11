Natural Products East Expo Opens Sept. 13 In Baltimore

Natural Products Expo East, an organic/natural trade show, opens at the Baltimore Convention Center this week. Education and events begin Sept. 13, with the trade show beginning Thursday, Sept. 14 and ending Saturday Sept. 16. Show hours are 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. -4 p.m. A Harvest Festival will be open to all attendees Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 2-6 p.m.

Expo East is the largest natural, organic and healthy products trade show on the East Coast. Last year’s show drew more than 25,000 attendees, 1,364 exhibiting companies, and 100 nation representatives.

The booths showcase the latest trends and new product launches in organics, natural, gourmet, health and beauty, pet products, supplements and natural living.

Some of the show’s special events include: An array of organic and natural products in a festival style atmosphere; a Natural Products Business School Competition, where companies will make pitched to experts and investors; a Community Breakfast; a Women in Naturals Networking Event; and the fourth annual Expo East Retailer of the Year awards ceremony.