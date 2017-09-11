Organic Fresh Produce Expert To Open NEPC Expo

Matt Seeley, co-founder and CEO of the Organic Produce Network, will speak on organic merchandising and trends Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 3 p.m. to open up the New England Produce Council Produce, Floral & Foodservice Expo at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

In addition, Brian Numainville, a consultant and expert on consumer-centered marketing research and a food industry expert, will be the moderator for the consumer panel on Wednesday, Sept. 13, during the keynote breakfast beginning at 7:30 a.m. The panel will discuss consumer purchasing habits, including the impact of social media and apps, online shopping and locally grown.

Former Red Sox retired star pitcher Pedro Martinez was due to speak at the breakfast as well, but he is unable to attend. In his place is retired Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, who also will be available on the expo floor.

The schedule of events includes:

Tuesday, Sept. 12

• Noon-5 p.m.: Exhibitor setup

• 3-4 p.m.: Produce industry forum

• 5-6 p.m.: VIP reception (invitation only)

• 6 p.m.: Expo reception at The State Room

Wednesday, Sept. 13

• 7:30-9:30 a.m.: Keynote breakfast featuring Numainville and Varitek

• 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: Expo open

• 4-7 p.m.: Exhibitor Move-Out

Thursday, Sept. 14

• 8-11 a.m.: Retail tour concluding with lunch at Eataly