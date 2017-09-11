Whole Foods To Open First Market In Western New York

Whole Foods Market will open its first location in the Buffalo area on Friday, Sept. 15, with a 50,000-s.f. store featuring many food and beverage options, including:

A nod to Western New York’s deeply rooted brewing culture. Bar 1818 also offers signature cocktails and milkshakes Kabob: Custom assembled Mediterranean wraps, bowls and salads combining fresh-grilled proteins with dips and sauces.

A on-site coffee roaster serves classic and contemporary coffee and tea drinks as well as eight varieties of fresh juices available on tap. Team members also will curate, roast and pack a special selection of coffee beans at the store and host demos and tastings for customers Sushi: A variety of fresh sushi and signature rolls made in-house daily.

A variety of fresh sushi and signature rolls made in-house daily. Pizza: Bakery-style square pizza is baked in an Italforni pizza oven.

Bakery-style square pizza is baked in an Italforni pizza oven. Hot and Cold Food Bars: The hot bar boasts rotating cuisines from around the world.

Freshly-prepared meals can be eaten in the community café space, which includes a bocce ball court.

Other store highlights include:

Produce: A focus on seasonal selection, local sourcing and responsible growing methods.

Aisles are stocked with more than 170 bulk bin items, a full selection of 365 Everyday Value brand staples and numerous options for special diets like gluten-free, vegan and paleo. The shelves will feature a variety of local goods. Meat: T rained butchers will run the full-service meat counter and will custom cut orders to any size or specification. These experts also make in-house specialties on-site, including sausages and dinner meal kits.

The Buffalo store will feature more than 40 local Western New York beers from producers like Resurgence Brewing Co. and Hamburg Brewing Co. Cheesemongers can cut to order more than 40 artisan cheeses, and the antipasti bar features more than 30 types of olives and other antipasti varieties. There will even be a self-serve kombucha growler station pouring Buffalo’s own Bootleg Bucha. Whole Body: This section sells natural and organic body care products, cosmetics and supplements, including the Zandra beauty care line, created for teenagers by the company’s 17-year old founder and Buffalo native.

The Buffalo store will hold a 5 percent Community Giving Day on opening day to benefit the Massachusetts Avenue Project. On Sept. 15, 5 percent of the day’s net sales at Whole Foods Market Buffalo will help the Massachusetts Avenue Project mission to provide all youth and families with access to fresh, healthy food. These proceeds will help build the Massachusetts Avenue Project’s on Buffalo’s West Side, which will provide healthy eating education, food access resources and volunteer opportunities to the Buffalo community.

Whole Foods Market Buffalo will provide discounted family value packs and bulk bin staples, allowing shoppers to buy the precise amount needed for their recipes.