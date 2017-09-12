SpartanNash’s Renovated Forest Hills Foods Focuses On Local, Sustainability

Continuing its investment in the Ada and Forest Hills, Michigan, communities, SpartanNash yesterday celebrated the grand reopening of Forest Hills Foods, showcasing its commitment to local flavor; fresh and organic meat, produce, bakery and deli options; and a focus on sustainability programs throughout the store located at 4668 Cascade Road in Grand Rapids.

“The enhanced experience at Forest Hills Foods features unique items that you can’t find anywhere else—or all in one place—and friendly, knowledgeable associates,” said Ted Adornato, EVP of retail operations for SpartanNash, which owns Forest Hills Foods. “From the moment store guests walk in the door, we’ve created a local market feel, with global flavors, fresh and organic items and gourmet and specialty food options available in every aisle of the store—and we are confident these upgrades will surprise and delight the foodie in everyone.”

Highlights of the store’s transformation include:

Expanded produce department at the entrance of the store, featuring more than 350 organic and locally grown items, as well as the “largest selection of specialty juices in the state.”

Cold-pressed juice, infused water and fresh-squeezed orange juice made in-store each day.

Kombucha growler bar with four flavors on tap.

Fresh Divide station, where store guests can pick up pre-prepared items from the full-service chopping station or have their produce cut while they shop.

Expanded meat department, featuring more than 20 fresh, store-made varieties of sausages and hot dogs and a selection of organic, natural and grass-fed options, as well as an expanded seafood department with just-caught fish flown in six days a week.

Expanded selection of gluten-free baked goods and store-made bakery products, including “authentic homemade New York cheesecake.”

Hops and Grapes section, featuring a selection of Michigan and premium wines and more than 250 local and craft beers, as well as spirits.

A specialty beer station with seasonally rotating taps, where store guests have the ability to can or bottle their own crowlers and growlers.

Expanded deli selections, featuring Boar’s Head meats, build-your-own salad bar and a menu of grab-and-go meal kits, store-made entrees and salads, and freshly made flatbread pizza, piadina and panini sandwiches.

Betty Kaye’s Smokehouse, where smoked meats are prepared by “expert pit masters” with special recipe rubs, sauces and hot sides for a complete take-home meal.

Organic, fair trade and locally sourced coffee, as well as a make-your-own nut-butter station.

A continued emphasis on local, organic, gluten-free and on-trend products in every aisle.

SpartanNash says it has same commitment to the local community and great customer service that have been the hallmark of Forest Hills Foods since 1959.

“We have more than 260 associates from the local community working here, many of whom have been with us for decades, and it is the combination of our wonderful associates and faithful customers who have always made this place so special,” Forest Hills Foods Store Director Ricky Myers said. “With all of the great renovations and expanded offerings in our store, we’re excited to add 45 more excellent new team members to our family of associates, while staying true to a half-century-old culture and tradition of serving our store guests with smiling faces and unbeatable customer service.”

The store also features corporate responsibility and sustainability messages, highlighting Forest Hills Foods support of the local community—including Forest Hills Public Schools, Ada Christian School, West Michigan Youth Ballet, God’s Kitchen, Access of West Michigan, Land Conservancy and August in Ada. Store guests can learn about the Forest Hills Foods’ energy efficiency improvements and savings and recycling options from signage throughout the store.

In total, Forest Hills Foods says it will reduce its annual energy consumption by 1.4 billion BTUs—equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions created annually by 38 homes’ electricity use, or 592 barrels of oil consumed. These energy savings are due in part to installing LED interior and exterior lighting, lights that dims to 50 percent with no activity, glass doors on produce cases, and energy efficient entry and exit doors.

Since 2015, Forest Hills Foods has donated 94,000 pounds of grocery products to its community partners. In addition, in 2016, store guests joined the SpartanNash Foundation and associates in raising more than $7,600 to help support God’s Kitchen, underwriting the equivalent of nearly 30,500 meals.

“We are extremely involved with our local communities and are proud to partner with our schools, nonprofits and neighbors,” Myers said. “Part of SpartanNash’s vision to be a best-in-class business is forming local relationships that matter. Forest Hills Foods has been a part of this community for more than 50 years, and we look forward to serving our store guests for another 50 years and beyond.”

SpartanNash is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers, national accounts, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries. SpartanNash serves customer locations in 47 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates 150 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, VG’s Food and Pharmacy, D&W Fresh Market, SunMart and Family Fresh Market.

See pictures here: