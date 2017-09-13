7-Eleven Expands Prepared Meals Program With 15 New Recipes

7‑Eleven is upping its prepared food program with 15 new locally made, “chef-inspired” heat-and-eat meals. These meal solutions feature Italian, homestyle, Asian and Mexican recipes.

Prepared in local kitchens and delivered daily to participating 7‑Eleven stores in select markets, these on-the-go options for breakfast, lunch and dinner were launched in the refrigerated case beginning Sept. 11. Meals can be heated at the store for immediate consumption or taken to go. SRP ranges from $3.99-$4.99.

What’s new on the 7‑Eleven menu (selections and prices may vary by store):

Italian: Chicken Parmesan, Creamy Chicken Alfredo, Cheesy Tortellini Cheese Lasagna with Meat Sauce and Spaghetti Bolognese.

Homestyle: Macaroni and Cheese, Home-style Turkey Chili.

Asian: Asian-style Beef and Broccoli Bowl.

Mexican: Beef Enchiladas with Rice, Chipotle Chicken Bowl, Deluxe Verde and Chicken Enchiladas with Rice.

Breakfast Bowls (launching Sept. 25): Chipotle Steak and Egg Bowl, Mile High Breakfast Bowl, and Early Riser Scrambler Bowl.

“With these chef-inspired entrees, 7‑Eleven can provide busy individuals and families with a delicious, premium-quality, whole-meal solution in one stop,” said Kelly Buckley, 7‑Eleven VP of fresh food innovation. “You can add a salad, beverage and dessert. The creamy mac and cheese is particularly kid-friendly and pairs well with chicken tenders and a cup of fresh-cut fruit. We want to take the hassle out of meal time with a variety of options and without giving up quality. There is something for everyone.”

When developing new recipes for its fresh foods menu, 7‑Eleven benchmarks the ingredients and flavor profiles against restaurant-quality offerings. The locally made meals add to 7‑Eleven’s growing prepared food offerings, which now stand at more than 300 items.

In addition to the locally made meals, 7‑Eleven stores offer grab-and-go cheeseburgers, breaded chicken sandwiches, pizza slices and whole pizzas, chicken tenders and wings.

“Dining occasions are evolving from traditional meals and mealtimes,” said Buckley. “Younger demographic groups, in particular, are constantly snacking throughout the day vs. eating three traditional meals.”