BJ’s Wholesale Club Highlights Two Exclusive Brands With Websites

BJ’s Wholesale Club has established two new websites dedicated to showcasing the its two exclusive brands, Berkley Jensen and Wellsley Farms. This is the first time the company has created dedicated e-commerce sites for its exclusive brands.

“Our exclusive brands offer members exceptional value on a wide range of items, from fresh produce to paper goods to baby supplies,” said Rafeh Masood, BJ’s SVP and chief digital officer.

“The new websites allow BJ’s to tell the story of these brands, educating members on the quality and assortment while allowing them to research products and shop,” he added.

The sites, berkleyjensen.com and wellsleyfarms.com, are designed to showcase the broad assortment offered by both brands and showcase the stories behind the products. Members also will be able to access Pick Up & Pay to reserve select non-perishable products online and pick up in-club in as little as two hours.

Scott Williams, VP of own brands and quality for BJ’s, noted, “Our Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen products are all backed by BJ’s 100 percent Money Back Guarantee, so our members can get everything they need without compromising on quality or value.”

BJ’s expects to announce additional enhancements to its digital offerings, from increased use of technology in its clubs to a new mobile app.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westboro, Massachusetts, operates 215 clubs and 132 BJ’s Gas locations in 16 states.