C.A. Fortune Opens Dedicated Kroger Office In Cincinnati

C.A. Fortune, a consumer products sales and marketing agency based in Chicago, is continuing to expand its national services.

Effective Oct. 1, the natural, specialty/conventional and bakery/deli consumer products sales and marketing agency will open a Cincinnati office dedicated to serving Kroger’s 2,796 stores in 35 states.

“Opening a dedicated Kroger office in Cincinnati was not only the logical next move for us, but in line with our overall strategic business plan,” said Tyler Lowell, managing partner of C.A. Fortune.

The Kroger Co. is one of the world’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2016 sales of $115.3 billion. The Kroger Co. family of stores includes grocery, multi-department, discount, convenience and jewelry store formats. Kroger operates under nearly two dozen banners, including Fred Meyer, Dillons, Ralph’s and King Soopers.

“Similar to the approach we’ve taken in all markets across the country, we’ve identified top-quality talent, with a significant amount of Kroger experience, both in Cincinnati and across the country, to lead our newest expansion,” said Lowell. “Paul Newton (VP sales, Kroger team) will oversee our dedicated Kroger headquarter management, marketing/business insights and national retail teams from our new office, located just outside of downtown Cincinnati.”

Marking its ninth expansion in four years, C.A. Fortune has grown beyond its initial upper-Midwest roots in 2013, to today employing more than 325 associates, with eight offices across the U.S. The privately held firm remains solely focused on the natural, specialty/conventional and bakery/deli space.