Honey Bee Produce Co. Opens First Store In Draper, Utah

Specialty grocer Honey Bee Produce Co. debuted in Draper, Utah, today. The new, small-format store says it is the first of its kind in Utah, catering to shoppers looking for “the freshest produce, specialty items and Utah products.” Honey Bee celebrated the grand opening this morning with a small ceremony and a produce slicing demonstration from a “produce ninja.”

While Honey Bee has a variety of traditional grocery store products, its main focus falls in three areas: produce, specialty and local. Those three focuses work together to shape every department.

Fresh Produce: As much as possible, the produce found at Honey Bee was grown in Utah and surrounding states, helping guarantee farm-to-table freshness, says the company.

Specialty: Throughout Honey Bee, there are hundreds of natural, organic and specialty items—including gluten-free and other free-from items.

Local: Owned and operated in Utah, Honey Bee says it is proud to be part of the Draper community. Every department has Utah-made and grown products, especially produce. Honey Bee works with more than 30 Utah growers, producers and vendors to bring local products to the store. Being local also means giving back to the community through school sponsorships and beekeeping efforts.

“We are excited to bring Honey Bee Produce Company to Draper. It’s the first store of its kind with a wide variety of excellent produce, natural and organic items, Utah products, specialty items and other great offerings,” said Janel Grangroth, Honey Bee’s store director. “We can’t wait to get to know our guests and showcase the best we have to offer.”

Named after the honey bees that help pollinate and create great produce, Honey Bee Produce Co. sits in a 31,000-s.f. space. Along with produce and traditional grocery items, the store also has an in-store restaurant called The Hive with a variety of made-fresh meals from pizza to wok bowls, a fresh bakery and meat department, a beer cave, Honey Bee Online shopping, and Go Skip mobile checkout.