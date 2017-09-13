Regional Food Bank Of Oklahoma Supports Hurricane Relief Efforts

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, a member of Feeding America’s disaster response team, is helping Americans impacted by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Working with food banks in the affected areas to meet the most critical needs and with support from Oklahoma companies, the Regional Food Bank stocked two semi-trucks with much-needed food donated to help with hurricane relief efforts. Last week, the Regional Food Bank also sent a semi-truck full of cleaning supplies to south Texas. The nonprofit says it stands ready to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma.

“Like most Oklahomans, the devastation caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma has left us with a desire to help our friends in Texas and Florida impacted by these disasters,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “The impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma will last for months, if not years. The Regional Food Bank is committed to supporting these communities throughout the recovery efforts. We are here to help our friends in Texas and Florida with additional support when needed. Thank you for your compassion and for helping with disaster relief efforts.”

With tens of thousands of people in need of disaster relief assistance, the most efficient and effective way to help feed those impacted is through a coordinated response. To make a financial donation to support hurricane relief efforts, visit feedingamerica.org.

“The compassion and generosity of Oklahomans is never more evident than during and after a disaster,” said Fitzgerald. “Experience tells us that financial donations are the fastest way to assist disaster survivors recover and rebuild.”

Another way to help with disaster relief and recovery efforts is to donate to the Regional Food Bank’s gift card and food drive. During September, the nonprofit is collecting $25 gift cards from the following retailers and providers for disaster relief efforts: American Express, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Walmart and Visa. The organization also is accepting peanut butter, granola bars and canned food donations. Most needed canned food items, which include pop-top cans, are meat, vegetables and fruit. Because disaster relief needs change daily, food donations that are unable to be used for disaster relief efforts will support hunger relief efforts in Oklahoma. Clothing and water are not being collected through this drive.

Gift card and disaster relief food donations can be dropped off at the Regional Food Bank Volunteer Center, located at 3355 S. Purdue in Oklahoma City, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday during September. For more information visit regionalfoodbank.org/hurricanerelief or call 405-972-1111.

Feeding America and food banks across the country, like the Regional Food Bank, continue to rapidly respond to the aftermath of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Working together, these nonprofits have donated more than 380 semi-trucks full of supplemental food and supplies to food banks providing disaster and recovery relief in Texas and Florida.

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is the state’s largest hunger-relief organization and is a member of Feeding America’s network of Food Banks. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit provides enough food to feed more than 136,000 hungry Oklahomans each week through a network of more than 1,300 schools and charitable feeding programs in 53 central and western Oklahoma counties. Since its inception in 1980, the Regional Food Bank has distributed more than 653 million pounds of food to feed Oklahoma’s hungry.