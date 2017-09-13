Stop & Shop Rolls Out ‘Service Promises’ Program

Shoppers at Stop & Shop stores will start to notice changes aimed at making their shopping experience fun and hassle-free on every visit. According to Stop & Shop officials, the Service Promises Program is part of the company’s renewed commitment to helping customers “Save Money, Save Time and Eat Well.”

Starting with a significant investment in training all store-level team members, this new program will further empower associates to do what it takes to satisfy customers’ evolving needs. This includes a variety of new service promises, including the following:

Focused on providing the freshest product possible, Stop & Shop stores stand behind its fresh products 200 percent. According to Stop & Shop, “We’re so confident in the quality of our fresh foods including meat, produce, seafood, bakery and floral, that if our freshness lets you down, we’ll make it up to you with Double your Money Back!”

If any advertised product is out of stock, Stop & Shop will implement a rain check or replacement item.

Stop & Shop employs more than 61,000 associates and operates 415 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.