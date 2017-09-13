Yesway Acquires Rockford, Iowa, Convenience Store

Convenience store chain Yesway is expanding with the acquisition of the Express Mart (formerly Cedar Valley Lubes Inc.) convenience store, located at 814 E. Main Avenue in Rockford, Iowa.

This new Yesway store will be added to the company’s existing portfolio of 72 locations in Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. According to the company, it has a robust acquisition pipeline and plans to acquire, improve and rebrand approximately 500 convenience stores as Yesway in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.

“With Yesway, our customers in Rockford will enjoy great customer service and a store that reflects our brand promise to be efficient, inviting and friendly,” said Brian Trout, Yesway’s SVP of operations. “Our goal is to provide everyone with a terrific shopping experience and to make life easier and each day a bit more pleasant for the Rockford community.”

Thomas Nicolas Trkla, Yesway’s chairman and CEO said, “We envision this as the start of a long-standing partnership with the citizens of Rockford, and we look forward to delivering terrific customer service to everyone who visits our store. That’s our promise to all of our customers.”

BW Gas & Convenience, d.b.a. Yesway, is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.