Chuck Norris Water Brand Expands With Brookshire’s, Super 1

CForce “premium artesian water,” from CForce Bottling Co., owned by Gena and Chuck Norris, soon will be available for purchase at Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy and Super 1 Foods stores. Currently sold in 15 states and online through Amazon.com, CForce will be sold at 155 Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy and Super 1 Foods stores in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi on store shelves and in the fast lane coolers at checkout.

CForce is bottled at the source on the Norris family ranch in Navasota, Texas. According to the company, the water naturally surfaces through volcanic rock and flows into a deep aquifer, giving the water a pure, smooth taste that’s naturally high in pH. CForce water flows directly from the source to the bottling facility through an engineered delivery system, so that it’s “not touched by man until opened.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy and Super 1 Foods to bring CForce to consumers in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Mississippi,” said Gena Norris, owner and CEO of CForce Bottling. “CForce’s continued growth is through the help of great partners, and we are excited that we can offer our premium artesian water to Brookshire’s Food & Pharmacy and Super 1 Foods customers.”

A portion of all CForce water sales benefit the Norris’ Kickstart Kids Foundation. CForce Bottling also offers co-packing, private labeling, bulk water sales and raw bottle manufacturing.