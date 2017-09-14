CobornsDelivers Adds Lunches To Its Fall Meal Kit Lineup

As consumer interest in meal kits continues to grow, Coborn’s online service, CobornsDelivers, has launched its fall meal kit menu. To meet families’ need for “healthy, adventurous, homemade meals” during the back-to-school season, the company has launched not only seven dinner meal kits but also, for the first time, nine school lunch kit choices.

All of the grocer’s meal kits are dietitian-designed and packed the day they’re shipped.

Coborn’s first-ever School Lunch Kits are packaged in sturdy brown bags and feature a mix of whole grains, lean protein, dairy and fruit/vegetables. The lunch kit choices include:

Build Your Own Pizza

The Jammin’ Sammy—Sun Butter

The Jammin’ Sammy—Peanut Butter

The Italian

Mad Hatter Wrap

The Creamy Cucumber

The Veggie Roll Up

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

The Hawaiian

The dinner kits feed four for $4-$7 per person. Packed in their own box and accompanied by full-color recipe cards, CobornsDelivers To The Table meal kits are available with proteins, but meat-free and gluten-free options also are available.

The fall lineup of dinner meal kits includes:

Tater Tot Hot Dish

Apple Cinnamon Pork Chops

Thai Chicken with Peanut Sauce over Sweet Potato Noodles

White Chicken Chili

Pesto Crusted Salmon

Fall Inspired Alfredo

Maple Blueberry Burgers

“In the meal kit space, where most companies require subscriptions, price their meals at $10 per person or more, and pack them days before they are eaten and delivered, we’re proud to offer our customers something better,” says Dave Hartmann, GM of CobornsDelivers. “As a local outfit where meal kits are delivered the same day they are packed, we offer freshness and flexibility—we deliver any day of the week, we offer seven different options, and we’re the only meal kit provider that will also deliver coffee, paper towels and even wine. For busy families that have better places to be than the grocery store, we’re always looking for new ways to help.”

CobornsDelivers serves thousands of households and businesses across the Minneapolis/St. Paul metro. The service operates out of a large, state‐of-the-art SuperStore in New Hope, Minnesota. Customers can order meal kits along with their regular grocery staples. Same-day delivery is available with orders placed before 10 a.m.; the next afternoon for orders after 10 a.m.

About Coborn’s

St. Cloud-based Coborn’s Inc. is a 95-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with approximately 8,000 employees and 55 stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Save-A-Lot banners. Coborn’s also owns CobornsDelivers, an online grocery ordering and home delivery service; and stand-alone convenience, liquor, video and pharmacy locations. To support its 120 retail locations, Coborn’s, Inc. operates its own central bakery, gluten-free bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center.